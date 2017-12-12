Boston Saturday League: Prem leaders Pointon hit Ruskington for six

With a number of Boston Saturday League matches postponed to frozen pitches and rivals involved in Willoughby Cup action, Pointon took full advantage with a 6-0 win at home to Ruskington Rovers.

Hat-tricks from Dom Kew and Ian Jacquest extended their lead at the top of the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

The only other game in the top flight saw Coningsby beat Fulbeck United 3-1, with goals from Tom Sewell (two) and Shaun Boothby.

In Division Three, Digby put an end to their poor run of games by sticking nine past Leverton Reserves in a 9-3 home win, while Northgate Olympic moved up into second place with a 2-0 away win at Spalding Harriers.

Fixtures (Saturday):

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2pm): Benington v Fulbeck United, Billinghay Athletic v Pointon, Ruskington Rovers v Swineshead Institute, Wyberton Reserves v Spilsby Town.

Workforce Unlimited Division One (KO 2pm): Pointon Reserves v Old Doningtonians.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: FC Wrangle v Caythorpe (P. Hindle).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Northgate Olympic v Benington Reserves, Skegness Town A v Digby (M. Winwright).