BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Results from April 7:
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, quarter-finals: Boston College 0 Skegness Town Reserves 1, Leverton SFC 1 Railway Athletic 2, Skegness United 1 Kirton Town 2.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 3 Spilsby Town 2, Coningsby 5 Billinghay Athletic 0, Fishtoft 2 Swineshead Institute 5, Old Leake 3 Fulbeck United 2, Pointon 7 Wyberton A 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Friskney 6 Pointon Reserves 0, Horncastle Town reserves 2 Old Doningtonians 1, JFC Boston Seniors v Freiston - postponed, Woodhall Spa United 0 Swineshead Institute Reserves 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International 0 Railway Athletic Reserves 3, Colsterworth 5 Caythorpe 0, FC Hammers 1 Park United 0, Holbeach Bank 0 Coningsby Reserves 2, Wyberton A 2 was Boston Athletic 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Mareham United 1 Eagle United 8, Skegness Town A 2 Fosdyke Reserves 4, Spalding Harriers 9 Old Doningtonians Reserves 1.