BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Results from November 10:
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, round one: Benington 1 Railway Athletic 3, Boston Athletic 1 Fishtoft 8, Boston College 4 Bull Athletic 6, Coningsby 4 Spalding Harriers 0, Digby 3 Fosdyke 4, Eagle United 1 Skegness Town Res 4, FC Hammers 5 Pointon 8, Friskney 2 Horncastle Town Res 1, JFC Seniors 9 Old Doningtonians 6, Northgate Olympic 4 Colsterworth SSC 2, Old Leake 0 Woodhall Spa United 0 (Old Leake won 3-1 on pens), Spilsby Town 6 Kirton Town 1, Swineshead Institute 5 Ruskington Rovers 3, Wyberton Reserves 1 Fulbeck United 5.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Pointon Res 5 Swineshead Res 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe 6 Holbeach Bank 2, Railway Res 4 FC Wrangle 1, Skegness Town A 3 Coningsby Res 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Fosdyke Res 0 Woodhall Res 4, Old Dons Res 1 Benington Res 7, Park United Res 0 Wyberton A 1.