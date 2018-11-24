BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 1 Skegness Town Res 1, Old Leake 1 Pointon 3, Railway Athletic 3 Kirton Town 4, Spilsby Town 1 Ruskington Rovers 6, Swineshead Institute 2 Fulbeck United 5, Wyberton Res 1 Coningsby 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Hammers 4 Friskney 2, Horncastle Town Res 6 Swineshead Institute Res 0, Pointon Res 0 Fishtoft 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Coningsby Res 0 Railway Athletic Res 5, JFC Seniors 2 Colsterworth SSC 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res 4 Benington Res 1, Old Doningtonians Res 9 Fosdyke Res 4, Woodhall Spa Res 5 Park Utd Res 2.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, round two: Boston College 9 Holbeach Bank 1, Bull Athletic 5 Woodhall Spa United 2, Caythorpe 3 Fosdyke 4, Eagle United 0 Northgate Olympic 7, Mareham Utd 0 Park Utd 7, Spalding Harriers 7 Freiston 3, Wyberton A 1 Skegness Town A 2.