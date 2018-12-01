BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, round three: Benington 1 Horncastle Town 2, Ruskington Rovers 4 Coningsby 2, Spilsby Town 3 Wyberton 4.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fulbeck United 0 Railway Athletic 1, Kirton Town 5 Wyberton Res 0, Skegness Town Res 0 Old Leake 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 2 Park United 5, Fosdyke 3 Freiston 1, Old Doningtonians 1 Boston College 4, Swineshead Res 1 Fishtoft 7, Woodhall Spa United 3 Horncastle Town Res 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 3 Skegness Town A 4, Eagle United 3 FC Wrangle 1, Holbeach Bank v Coningsby Reserves - postponed, Spalding Harriers 6 Caythorpe 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Reserves 14 Fosdyke Res 2, Digby 3 Park United Res 3, Mareham United 0 Woodhall Spa Res 0, Northgate Olympic v Old Dons Res - postponed, Wyberton Res 3 Bull Athletic 4.