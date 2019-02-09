BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 2 Skegness Town Res 5, Fulbeck United 2 Benington 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 5 Swineshead Institute Res 1, Boston College 5 Fosdyke 2, Fishtoft 0 Old Doningtonians 3, Horncastle Town Res 5 Freiston 0, Pointon Res 2 Friskney 6, Woodhall Spa United 5 Park United 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 7 Coningsby Res 2, Colsterworth 5 FC Wrangle 0, JFC Seniors 6 Caythorpe 6, Skegness Town A 4 Holbeach Bank 0, Spalding Harriers 3 Eagle United 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res 1 Digby 1, Fosdyke Res 5 Mareham United 2, Park United Res 0 Northgate Olympic 8, Woodhall Spa United Res 1 Wyberton A 0.
SHS Allium Fishtoft Shield, semi-finals: Swineshead Institute 3 Pointon 2, Spilsby Town 2 Railway Athletic 1.