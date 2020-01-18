BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today's scores...
Sharman Burgess Sport Cup, round two: Caythorpe 2 Swineshead Institute 4.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, round two: Benington 5 Fishtoft 1, Billinghay Athletic 1 Wyberton Res 4, Boston College 2 Pointon 4, Kirton Town v Railway Athletic - postponed, Old Leake 4 Ruskington Rovers 2, Woodhall Spa United 0 Coningsby 0 (Coningsby won 5-4 on pens).
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Spilsby Town 2 Skegness Town Res 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston Town Res v Pointon Res - postponed, Eagle United 4 Horncastle Town Res 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Bull Athletic v Northgate Olympic - postponed, Skegness Town A 5 Kirton Town Res 3, Spalding Harriers 3 Coningsby Res 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Res 1 Woodhall Spa United Res 2, Fishtoft Res 1 Mareham United 2, Holbeach Bank 10 Digby 0, Moulton Seas End 1 Wyberton A 8, Park United Res 5 FC Wrangle 1, Spilsby Town Res 4 Sibsey 3.
Spalding Inter-Services Trophy: Holbeach United Sports 8 Fosdyke 1.