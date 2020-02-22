BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today's scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 1 Coningsby 4, Fulbeck United v Kirton Town - postponed, Pointon 4 Spilsby Town 3, Railway Athletic 1 Fishtoft 4, Skegness Town Res v Ruskington Rovers - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 1 Boston Town Res 4, Boston College 4 Eagle United 2, FC Hammers v Pointon Res - postponed, Swineshead Institute 6 Woodhall Spa United 4.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe 1 Swineshead Institute Res 1, Freiston 2 Boston Athletic 3, Spalding Harriers 0 Bull Athletic 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby v FC Wrangle - postponed, Park United Res 1 Benington Res 1, Sibsey 1 Holbeach Bank 5, Wyberton A 0 Moulton Seas End 0.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, quarter-finals: Coningsby Res 2 Mareham United 2 (Coningsby won 4-1 on pens), Spilsby Town Res 1 Railway Athletic Res 2, Fishtoft Res 2 Skegness Town A 6, Kirton Town Res 1 Woodhall Spa United Res 2.