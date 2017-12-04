BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson looks at this week’s action featuring Boston Saturday League teams...

Coningsby booked their place in round four of the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup.

They recorded a 2-1 win at Sutton Rovers to progress.

However, Spilsby Town are out following a 3-0 home defeat to Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

Pointon remain top of the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division with yet another three points in a 2-1 win away from home at Railway Athletic.

Goals from Alex Greenfield, Nathan Rippin and Josh Foreman see Leverton sitting in second place after an away win at Billinghay, whilst Old Leake took only their third win of the season after a close 3-2 success at Fishtoft.

In Division One, Woodhall Spa United put eight past bottom-of-the-league Pointon Reserves, whilst Horncastle Town Res and Kirton Town shared the points after scoring three each.

Boston College took all the points in a 4-1 win to Swineshead Reserves.

College’s goals came from Alex Kirkham, Morgan Randles, Kieran Rodgers and Nathan Rivett.

The Workforce Unlimited Division Two saw Park United’s unbeaten run come to an end after Boston International took the points in a close 3-2 win.

FC Hammers kept up their good form after a good 7-1 win at Caythorpe.

Also taking a 7-1 victory were Holbeach Bank at home to Railway Reserves.

Skegness Town A kept their place at the top of Division Three after a 5-1 win at Leverton Reserves.

Mareham were beaten at home after Digby found the net six times.

Boston College Reserves had a good 4-0 win at Swineshead A, whilst Fosdyke Reserves won 3-0 at home to Spalding Harriers.