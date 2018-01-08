BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds-up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

The Workforce Unlimited Premier Division saw Fishtoft put up a fight against Leverton, but they were just pipped at the post as Leverton won 3-2.

Ruskington Rovers ran away with the points in a 7-3 win over Billinghay Athletic.

Scorers for Ruskington were, Sam Jackson (four), Wes Greenwood, Ashley Farmer and Ryan Norris.

Skegness Town Reserves put five past Railway whilst Dominic Fieldhouse scores the only goal at Fulbeck in a 1-0 win over Swineshead Institute.

Division One side Kirton Town remain in top spot after putting three past Friskney.

Second-place Boston College earned their fifth-straight league win after a close 2-1 victory over Freiston.

George Bakes scored two for the College.

In Division Two, FC Hammers are yet to taste defeat in the league after a strong 5-2 victory at Boston International.

Fosdyke secured three points against Colsterworth.

Fosdyke’s goals came from Ashley Davis, Declan Sands (two) and one from stand-in keeper for the day, Alex Cammack.

Division Three saw Boston College Reserves steal the points in good 5-4 victory at home against Skegness Town A.

Eagle United and Benington Reserves are in a race for first place after both teams added another three points to their tally this weekend.

Leverton Reserves were beaten 10-4 by Swineshead A in an upset.

Pointon Reserves and Coningsby Reserves will meet in the final of the Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup.

Pointon won 6-0 against Woodhall Spa and Coningsby won on penalities against Railway Reserves to secure their places in the final.