BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson looks at the weekend’s action...

Only one out of the four games went ahead in the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup quarter-finals, Benington and Swineshead Institute drawing 3-3.

However, the home side secured their place in the semis as Benington won 5-4 on penalties.

A wet and dreary Saturday afternoon saw the majority of the Boston Saturday League games postponed.

Just the one game took place in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, where Coningsby were looking to keep up their good form as they travelled to Old Leake.

The visitors came away with a 2-1 win.

In Division One, Old Doningtonians were marginally in front against Pointon Reserves, until they made a substitution in the 70th minute, bringing on Brandon Harker who scored four goals in the final 20 minutes.

His goals secured a confortable 5-0 victory.

Friskney took three points in a close 2-1 win away from home at Swineshead Reserves.

Park United moved into second place in the Workforce Unlimited Division Two after a close 3-2 win over FC Hammers.

Park’s goals from Neil Allen, Declan Wilson and Alex Limb.

Coningsby Reserves and Boston Athletic shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

In Division Three, Eagle United were held 3-3 at home by Boston College Reserves, whilst Leverton Reserves travelled to Mareham United and left with all the points in a good 4-1 victory.

Woodhall Spa United Reserves won 3-1 at home to Swineshead Institute A, whilst neither Northgate Olympic nor Skegness Town Reserves could find a winner, their game ending 1-1.