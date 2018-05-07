BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Pointon are the Boston Saturday League’s Workforce Unlimited Premier Division champions.

After going 2-0 down against Skegness Town Reserves they turned it around to win 3-2 and secure the title.

Fulbeck United left Billinghay Athletic with a 6-0 win, goals coming from Alex Hales (three), Reagan Pervis (two) and one from Nick Bates.

Railway Athletic are chasing runners-up spot and came unstuck when they played Coningsby and lost the game 2-0.

Goals from Ben Brown (one) and a penalty by Shaun Boothby did the damage for Coningsby.

Wyberton Reserves played out a 2-2 draw with Ruskington Rovers.

In Division One, Skegness United kept up their challenge with a fine 10-0 victory against Old Doningtononians, goals coming from from Zak Bray (two), Jake Woodhouse (two), Kane Crossley, Anthony Miller, Ben Drysdale (two) and Keaton Grainger (two).

Boston College played away at Swineshead Reserves, winning 5-1 with goals from Nathan Rivett (two), George Bates and Deividas Urbsys, plus an own goal.

Friskney lost 3-2 at Woodhall Spa United.

In Division Two, FC Hammers went top of the league with a 3-2 away win at Wyberton A, which gave them promotion to Division One.

Railway Athletic Reserves entertained Colsterworth Sports and Social Club and won 5-1.

Results:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Billinghay Athletic 0 Fulbeck United 6, Coningsby 2 Railway Athletic 0, Pointon 3 Skegness Town Reserves 2, Wyberton Reserves 2 Ruskington Rovers 2.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Skegness United 10 Old Doningtonians 0, Swineshead Reserves 1 Boston College 5, Woodhall Spa United 3 Friskney 2.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Railway Reserves 5 Colsterworth SSC 1, Wyberton A 2 FC Hammers 3.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Old Doningtonians v Skegness Town A - postponed.