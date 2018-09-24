BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

FC Hammers secured their place in round two of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup following a penalty shootout.

Their contest against FC Wrangle ended at 3-3, but Hammers held their nerve to progress 3-2 from 12 yards.

Carrington (blue) v Fishtoft (red). Junior Samra (blue), Kyle Tate (red).

Fishtoft kept up their good form in league and cup as they won 3-2 at Park United.

JFC Seniors earned their place in round two after they beat Billinghay Athletic 5-4.

Mareham United put up a fight against Holbeach Bank, but the home side just nicked it 3-2 on the day.

In the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, title holders Pointon put their first three points onto the table following a close 4-3 win at Skegness Town Reserves.

Carrington (blue) v Fishtoft (red). Ben Dean (blue), Christian Parker (red).

Benington are yet to find a point as Railway Athletic put three past the home side.

No goals were to be found down at The Causeway as Wyberton Reserves met with Ruskington Rovers.

Coningsby and Old Leake also ended 0-0 while Kirton Town won 3-1 at Fulbeck United.

In Division One, Friskney made it five out of five league wins after a close 2-1 victory against Swineshead Institute Reserves. Both Friskney goals came from Jordon Clemants.

Carrington (blue) v Fishtoft (red). Neil Allen (blue), Darren Tate - Fishtoft goalkeeper.

Boston College secured three points in a 4-0 win away at Freiston, whilst Pointon Reserves versus Old Doningtonians finished in a 2-2 draw.

In Division Two, Eagle United put an end to Boston Athletic’s unbeaten run, scoring 10 times.

Spalding Harriers also ran away with three points in a strong 9-1 win against Coningsby Reserves.

Colsterworth travelled to Railway Reserves, where neither side could find a winner, the match ending 2-2.

Carrington (blue) v Fishtoft (red). Ben Liu (blue), Kyle Tate (red).

In Division Three, Park United Reserves haven’t quite found their feet, this week losing to Old Dons Reserves.

Northgate Olympic added another three points to their tally with a 4-1 home win against Woodhall Spa Reserves.

Boston College Reserves made three straight league wins after a big 6-1 win over Digby.

Bull Athletic sit in first place after just putting the one goal past Wyberton A, whilst Benington Reserves won 2-1 at Fosdyke Reserves.

Carrington (blue) v Fishtoft (red). Ryan Huskisson (blue), Kane Tate (red)