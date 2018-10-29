BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up the Boston Saturday League action...

Leaders Spilsby Town carried on their good home form when they beat Fulbeck United 5-1 in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

Mareham United versus Park United Reserves. Photos: David Dawson.

Daniel Cobb (two), Jordon Turner, Adam Marsh and Lee Boulton were on target for the winning side.

Second-placed Ruskington Rovers came away with an excellent 4-2 win away at Pointon, who just haven’t got their season started.

Ruskington’s goals came from Antony Besford (two) and Ashley Farmer (two).

Railway Athletic travelled away to Swineshead Institute and came away with a 1-0 win to keep the pressure up at the top of the table.

Kirton Town won 3-2 at Benington and Wyberton won away at Old Leake 3-1.

Neither team could find the net as Skegness Town Reserves hosted Coningsby.

With Friskney unable to raise a team it gave Woodhall Spa United and FC Hammers a chance to catch the Division One leaders, and both teams picked up three points.

Spa beat Fosdyke 5-2 and FC Hammers put five past Swineshead Reserves.

Horncastle Town had a excellent home victory when they entained Boston College, winning the game 4-0.

In the other two games, Billinghay Rovers scored four and also conceded four in a 4-4 draw against Pointon Reserves while, at Carrington, Park United found it hard work against a hard-working Freiston team as they shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Division Two saw goals going in everywhere as the game of the day saw Boston Athletic put nine past JFC Seniors, who scored five themselves.

Eagle United took all the points when they beat Railway Athletic 5-0, goals coming from Tom Bates (two), Alex Earle, Louis Holland and Sam Sleight.

Wins for Coningsby Reserves, 5-3 at home to Colsterworth, and Skegness Town A, 4-0 against FC Wrangle 4-0, rounded up the action.

Division Three leaders Bull Athletic went down 5-3 when they visited Boston College Reserves.

Wyberton A beat Fosdyke Reserves 3-1 and Woodhall Spa Reserves beat Benington Reserves 2-1.

Old Doningtonians Reserves travelled to Digby and found the net seven times as they won the game 7-0.

In the derby at Mareham United, Park United Reserves took all the points as they came away with a 3-0 victory.

Results from October 27:

Workforce Unimited Premier Division: Benington 2 Kirton Town 3, Old Leake 1 Wyberton Res 3, Pointon 2 Ruskington Rovers 4, Skegness Town Res 0 Coningsby 0, Spilsby Town 5 Fulbeck United 1, Swineshead Institute 0 Railway Athletic 1.

Workforce Unimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 4 Pointon Res 4, FC Hammers 5 Swineshead Res 0, Fishtoft v Friskney - postponed, Horncastle Town Res 4 Boston College 0, Park United 1 Freiston 1, Woodhall Spa 5 Fosdyke 2.

Workforce Unimited Division Two: Coningsby Res 5 Colsterworth 3, JFC Seniors 5 Boston Athletic 9, Railway Res Eagle United 5, Skegness Town A 4 FC Wrangle 0.

Workforce Unimited Division Three: College Res 5 Bull Athletic 3, Digby 0 Old Dons res 7, Mareham United 0 Park Res 3, Woodhall Spa Res 2 Benington Res 1, Wyberton A 3 Fosdyke Res 1.

Spalding Inter-Services Trophy, round one: Crowland Town 3 Spalding Harriers 3 (Crowland won on penalties), Old Doningtonians 1 Spalding Town 8, Tydd St Mary 0 Holbeach Bank 2.