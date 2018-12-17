BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Fishtoft (blue) v Horcastle Town Res (red) Liam Shinn (blue), Dave Marshall (red)
Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division leaders Spilsby Town eased past Old Leake with a 6-1 home victory.

Liam Papworth and Jordon Smith both grabbed hat-tricks as they did the damage for Spilsby.

Lewis Baines scored the consolation goal for Old Leake.

Kirton Town travelled to Pointon and came away with all the points in a 4-3 victory.

Railway Athletic kept up the pressure on at the top with 3-1 victory away at Coningsby.

Fulbeck United had a well-earned 1-0 home victory against Ruskington Rovers, Fulbeck’s goal coming from Tom Vertigan.

Benington got their first league win of the season with a hard-fought 3-2 victory at home to Swineshead Institute.

In Division One, Fishoft beat Horncastle Town Reserves 2-1 to extend there lead at top of the league.

Boston College, just starting to come into form, moved into second place with a 7-0 victory away at Swineshead Reserves.

Woodhall Spa United won 3-2 at Park United, Park’s goals coming from Jimmy Harris and Neil Allen.

At the bottom off the table, Pointon Reserves had a fine 5-1 away win at FC Hammers and Billinghay Athletic put five past Old Dons in a 5-2 home victory.

Billinghay’s goals came from Jordon Cotterill, Oliver Smith, Adam Underwood -Harley, Joe Stainsby and Martin Knott.

Division Two leaders Eagle United pushed hard when thye visited JFC Boston, finally winning 3-1.

Eagle’s goals came from Elliott Pogson, Louis Holland and Tom Bates.

Railway Reserves beat Holbeach Bank 3-1, Lucas Dakin, Tom Anderson and Jenson Bark on target for Railway and the Bank goal coming from Lee Cameron.

Skegness Town A were held to a 3-3 score draw as they visited FC Wrangle.

Josh Whittam scored two and Ben Firth made sure they came away with a point.

In the Grantham derby Colsterworth beat Caythorpe 5-2.

Division Three saw Bull Athletic and Boston College Reserves take all the points as they both came in with 3-2 victories.

Bull beat Benington Reserves and College Reserves beat Wyberton A.

Northate Olympic had a day off due to Mareham being unable to field a team and Digby and Woodhall Reserves shared the Points in a 1-1 draw, Digby’s goal coming from Kye Pemblett.