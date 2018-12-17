BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division leaders Spilsby Town eased past Old Leake with a 6-1 home victory.

Liam Papworth and Jordon Smith both grabbed hat-tricks as they did the damage for Spilsby.

Lewis Baines scored the consolation goal for Old Leake.

Kirton Town travelled to Pointon and came away with all the points in a 4-3 victory.

Railway Athletic kept up the pressure on at the top with 3-1 victory away at Coningsby.

Fulbeck United had a well-earned 1-0 home victory against Ruskington Rovers, Fulbeck’s goal coming from Tom Vertigan.

Benington got their first league win of the season with a hard-fought 3-2 victory at home to Swineshead Institute.

In Division One, Fishoft beat Horncastle Town Reserves 2-1 to extend there lead at top of the league.

Boston College, just starting to come into form, moved into second place with a 7-0 victory away at Swineshead Reserves.

Woodhall Spa United won 3-2 at Park United, Park’s goals coming from Jimmy Harris and Neil Allen.

At the bottom off the table, Pointon Reserves had a fine 5-1 away win at FC Hammers and Billinghay Athletic put five past Old Dons in a 5-2 home victory.

Billinghay’s goals came from Jordon Cotterill, Oliver Smith, Adam Underwood -Harley, Joe Stainsby and Martin Knott.

Division Two leaders Eagle United pushed hard when thye visited JFC Boston, finally winning 3-1.

Eagle’s goals came from Elliott Pogson, Louis Holland and Tom Bates.

Railway Reserves beat Holbeach Bank 3-1, Lucas Dakin, Tom Anderson and Jenson Bark on target for Railway and the Bank goal coming from Lee Cameron.

Skegness Town A were held to a 3-3 score draw as they visited FC Wrangle.

Josh Whittam scored two and Ben Firth made sure they came away with a point.

In the Grantham derby Colsterworth beat Caythorpe 5-2.

Division Three saw Bull Athletic and Boston College Reserves take all the points as they both came in with 3-2 victories.

Bull beat Benington Reserves and College Reserves beat Wyberton A.

Northate Olympic had a day off due to Mareham being unable to field a team and Digby and Woodhall Reserves shared the Points in a 1-1 draw, Digby’s goal coming from Kye Pemblett.