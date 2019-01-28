BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Boston Saturday League.
Boston Saturday League.

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

The biggest shock of the Sharman Burgess Sport Cup saw Division Three Northgate Olympic beat Premier Division Old Leake 2-0.

Also in round two, there were three all-Premier League games.

Spilsby Town beat Coningsby 2-1, Skegness Town Reserves beat Pointon 3-1, their goals coming from Jordon Smith, Daryl Read and Owen Howard, and Fulbeck United beat Swineshead Institute 5-3.

Railway Athletic progressed with a 4-2 victory against Division One Fishtoft.

Alex Cammack scored all three as ???? defeated Freiston.

Friskney beat JFC Seniors 5-0, Victor Sibert with a brace, Greg Brown, Jobe Stainton and James Delorenzo also on the scoresheet.

Bull Athletic put six past Holbeach Bank without reply.

Benington had a excellent 4-2 away win at Wyberton in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

Ruskington Rovers beat Kirton Town 2-0, the Ruskington goals coming from Jake Ellis and Sam Jackson.

In Division One, Woodhall Spa beat local rivals Billinghay Athletic 4-3 while Boston College and Horncastle Town Reserves shared the points in 1-1 draw.

Pointon Reserves came away from Swineshead Reserves with all the points as they won the game 3-1.

Division Two saw Caythorpe claim an excellent win against promotion-chasing Railway Athletic Reserves, winning the game 4-1.

Third-place Skegness Town A beat Coningsby Reserves 3-1, Josh Whittam, Dan Starkey and an own goal giving them the points.

FC Wrangle and Boston Athletic settled for a goalless draw.

Digby and Fosdyke Reserves hit the net 11 times between them in Division Three as Digby won the game 7-4.

Benington Reserves beat Park United Reserves 3-1 to finish off a good day for the club.