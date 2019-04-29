BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s action...

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division champions Spilsby Town added to their trophy haul by lifting the SHS Allum Fishtoft Cup.

They beat Swineshead Institute 3-1 on Thursday night at Boston United’s Jakemans Stadium.

Eagle United also added to the trophy cabinet as they won the Kirton Cup at Graves Park on Friday.

Louis Holland and Daniel Busch netted in a 2-0 win over Fosdyke.

Spilsby Town finished the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division season off with a 2-0 home win against Pointon.

Spilsby’s goals came from Jordon Turner and Will Allen.

Ruskington Rovers and Coningsby shared the points in a 2-2 scoreline, Matt Leonard and Sam Jackson netting for Ruskington and Shaun Boothby and Michael Braniff for Coningsby.

In Division One, Boston College finished the season off with a 4-3 away win at Park United.

Park’s goals came from Neil Allen (two) and Liam Ogden.

Ash Davis hit a fine hat trick for Fosdyke as they beat Pointon Reserves 5-3, Alex Cammack and Leon Marsh scoring the other winning goals.

Old Doningtonians and FC Hammers shared the points in a 2-2 draw.