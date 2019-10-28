BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson takes a look at this week’s action...

Spilsby Town moved six points clear at the top of the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division in a weekend affected by the rainfall.

In fact, only three matches survived.

Town opened up the gap on Skegness Town Reserves by beating Old Leake 2-0.

Matthew Upton and John Courtney scored the goals for Spilsby.

In Division Three, Boston College Reserves had a fine home win against Fishtoft Reserves, succeeding 3-0.

Tom Appleyard, Andrew Thompson and Elliott Browne hit the goals for the College.

Woodhall Spa Reserves entertained league leaders Spilsby Town Reserves and found themselves taking all the points in a 4-2 victory.