BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson looks at this week’s action...

In the Lincolnshire Senior Cup, Benington eased through to the next round beating Rippingale & Folkingham 7-0.

Jenson Ball (three), Josh Brason (two), Tim Bell and Ben Hardstaff were on target.

Railway Athletic were pushed all the way by Bull Athletic but finally won the game 4-3.

Swineshead Institute went out of the cup when they were beaten 5-0 at home by Stamford Lions.

Fishtoft and Kirton Town will try again next week as their contest was postponed.

The Workforce Unlimited Premier Division’s top two went head-to-head at Skegness Town, where leaders Spilsby Town took all the points in hard-fought match.

Spilsby won the game 2-0.

Fulbeck United gained three valuable points at home to Pointon, winning 4-0 with Ryan Anderson (two), Tom Vertigan and George Shores on target.

Woodhall Spa United went second in Division One by beating Boston College 1-0 in a very close game.

Park United had a excellent 7-2 away win at bottom-of-the-league Pointon Reserves, Liam Ogden (two), Ben Dean, Jimmy Harris, Alex Limb, Neil Allen and Callum Winchester the matchwinners.

Pointon’s goals came from Owen Smith and Ryan Sanders.

Division Two leaders Northgate Olympic put seven past Swineshead Institute Reserves in a 7-1 home win.

Coningsby Reserves lost at home to Boston Athletic 4-2, Matthew Jamieson and Aiden Barton scoring the goals for Coningsby.

In Division Three, Benington Reserves beat Mareham United 7-0.

Boston College Reserves kept pace at the top with a 3-1 home victory against Sibsey, Nick Kirkland (two) and Daryl Newton hitting the net for the College.

Holbeach Bank beat Moulton Seas End 4-0 thanks to Burtila Irnel (two), Danny Goddard and Charlie King.