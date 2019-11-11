BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Action from Ruskington versus Mareham.
Action from Ruskington versus Mareham.

Dale Atkinson rounds up the Boston Saturday League action...

Fishtoft progressed in the Lincolnshire Junior Cup after beating Boston League rivals Kirton Town 4-3.

In the Sharman & Burgess Sports Cup, Freiston took to the field despite the sad news of losing chairman Frank Swain the previous evening.

After giving Holbeach Bank a good game they were beaten 3-1.

Defending champions Spilsby Town were given a free pass due to Friskney unable to field a team.

Woodhall Spa had a good win when they entertained Old Leake. A goal in each half gave them a 2-0 victory.

Boston College had a excellent away win at Pointon, finally winning the game 3-0.

Railway Athletic went through to the next round by beating FC Hammers 4-1, Curtis Yeatman (two), Joe Money and Blake Reid on target.

Mareham United gave a fine performance away at Ruskington Rovers but were beaten 4-1. Mitchell Gorman (two), Sam Jackson and Matt Leonard completed the scoring.

Benington and Coningsby shared a 5-5 scoreline but Coningsby came out on top in the end, winning the game 3-1 on penalties.

Fulbeck United beat last year's finalists Skegness Town Reserves 2-1, Paul Crampton and Nick Bates getting the vital goals.

Wyberton Reserves got the better of Spalding Harriers in very close game, Wyberton finally winning 3-2.

Horncastle Town Reserves went through the next round by beating Boston Athletic 5-2.

Fosdyke and Boston Town Reserves was abandoned at half time, Town winning 9-0 at the time.

In Division Three, Spilsby Town Reserves gained another three points in a very close match against Park United Reserves. They won 4-3.

Woodhall Spa Reserves beat Moulton Sea End 10-0.