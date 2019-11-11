BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up the Boston Saturday League action...

Fishtoft progressed in the Lincolnshire Junior Cup after beating Boston League rivals Kirton Town 4-3.

In the Sharman & Burgess Sports Cup, Freiston took to the field despite the sad news of losing chairman Frank Swain the previous evening.

After giving Holbeach Bank a good game they were beaten 3-1.

Defending champions Spilsby Town were given a free pass due to Friskney unable to field a team.

Woodhall Spa had a good win when they entertained Old Leake. A goal in each half gave them a 2-0 victory.

Boston College had a excellent away win at Pointon, finally winning the game 3-0.

Railway Athletic went through to the next round by beating FC Hammers 4-1, Curtis Yeatman (two), Joe Money and Blake Reid on target.

Mareham United gave a fine performance away at Ruskington Rovers but were beaten 4-1. Mitchell Gorman (two), Sam Jackson and Matt Leonard completed the scoring.

Benington and Coningsby shared a 5-5 scoreline but Coningsby came out on top in the end, winning the game 3-1 on penalties.

Fulbeck United beat last year's finalists Skegness Town Reserves 2-1, Paul Crampton and Nick Bates getting the vital goals.

Wyberton Reserves got the better of Spalding Harriers in very close game, Wyberton finally winning 3-2.

Horncastle Town Reserves went through the next round by beating Boston Athletic 5-2.

Fosdyke and Boston Town Reserves was abandoned at half time, Town winning 9-0 at the time.

In Division Three, Spilsby Town Reserves gained another three points in a very close match against Park United Reserves. They won 4-3.

Woodhall Spa Reserves beat Moulton Sea End 10-0.