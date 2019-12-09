BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds-up this week's Boston Saturday League action...

Kirton Town had an excellent away win at Railway Athletic in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, winning 3-0.

The three points were enough to move them to fourth spot.

Fulbeck United carried on with their fine form with 4-1 home victory against Wyberton Reserves.

Fulbeck’s goals came from Tom Wilkinson (two), Ben Pollard and Sam Buchan.

Skegness Town Reserves and Fishtoft had a close game, but it was Skegness who came out on top with a 3-2 victory.

Jordon Smith, Harry Ralph and Adam Edge were the goalscorers.

Division One leaders Railway Athletic Reserves came unstuck when they visited Park United, going down 3-1.

Neil Allen (two) and Alex Limb secured the win.

Second-place Boston College came away with three points as they beat Boston Town Reserves 2-1, Patrick Muirhead hitting the consolation.

Billinghay Athletic, still looking for their first win of the season, felt they should have taken all the points against Eagle United.

But the Eagle won 3-2 with Toby Gosling (two) and Tom Bates the match winners.

Horncastle Town Reserves overcame Pointon Reserves 2-0, Jake O’Callaghan bagging a brace.

Coningsby Reserves beat Swineshead institute Reserves 4-1 to move to within a point of Division Two leaders Northgate Olympic.

Two goals from Danny Cottingham and one apiece from James Todd and Sam Owen gave them that vital win.

Spalding Harriers eased passed Kirton Town Reserves 8-2, Radoslav Kosieradzki (three), Karol Narojczyk (two), Kacper Koychev (two) and Rafel Marczewski were on target.

Bull Athletic got the better of Skegness Town A with a close 4-3 victory, Skegness’ goals coming from Jarad Redford, Josh Whittam and Victor Sibert.

In Division Three, Beninington Reserves beat Digby 4-2.

Boston College Reserves kept on the heels of the top two by beating Mareham 3-0 and Woodhall Spa Reserves got the better of Park United Reserves, winning the game 4-0.

Fishtoft Reserves and FC Wrangle shared the points with a 2-2 scoreline, Darren Tate and Jack Skinner hitting the net for Fishtoft.

Wyberton A got the better of Holbeach Bank, winning 3-2.

Moulton Seas End hosted Sibsey, the visitors winning 2-0 thanks to Casey Mercer and Casey McDonald.

In the Willoughby Cup, Benington beat Spilsby Town 3-1.

Spilsby’s goal came from Herbie Nichols.

Ruskington Rovers got the better of Division Two side Freiston, beating them by 6-1.

Jac Wright (three), Wes Greenwood (two) and Sam Jackson settled it.

Swineshead Institute were beaten 4-1 by Coningsby and Woodhall Spa hit the net 17 times against a very spirited Fosdyke team, who were unable to reply.