BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s action...

In the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, Bull Athletic progressed into the next round by beating Billinghay Athletic 6-3.

Also through to round three were Fishtoft, who beat Kirton Town 6-2.

Defending champions Spilsby Town were beaten 3-2 in their round three tie by Swineshead Institute after extra time. Jordon Turner and Gregg Brown hit the goals for Spilsby.

Park United beat Boston Town Reserves 2-0, Ben Dean and Alex Limb with the goals.

Fulbeck United progressed into the next round with a 2-1 victory against Woodhall Spa United, Steve Markham hitting both goals for Fulbeck.

Coningsby and Horncastle Town Reserves played out a very close game and it was Andy Wyer who came up with the only goal in the game to give Coningsby the victory.

In the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, Ruskington Rovers took all the points against Railway Athletic with very close 3-2 home victory, winning goals coming from Connor Allen, Jac Wright and Simon Johnson.

Skegness Town Reserves beat Benington 2-1 in another close game, Jordon Smith and Josh Whittam hitting the net for Skegness.

Wyberton Reserves will be kicking themselves after being 4-0 up at half time against a struggling Pointon team. Pointon moved up a gear after the break and finally came back to make the final score 4-4 , Pointon’s goals coming from Tom Best, Daniel Miller (two) and Ryan Hall.

The only game in Division One saw league leaders Railway Athletic Reserves play Eagle United. Eagle came away with all the points following a 5-3 victory.

Reece Sullivan (two), Toby Gosling, Tom Bates and Brandon Norman did the damage for United.

In Division Two the local derby at Kirton between Boston Athletic and Kirton Town Reserves saw Athletic take all points in a 5-2 victory.

Coningsby Reserves got back to winning ways with a 5-3 away win at Freiston.

With Division Three leaders Spilsby Town Reserves’ game being cancelled it gave the chasing pack a chance to gain ground.

Woodhall Spa United Reserves beat Mareham United 2-1 and Boston College Reserves eased past Fosdyke with a 7-1 victory.

Benington Reserves came unstuck at home to FC Wrangle, losing the 3-1 while Wyberton A beat Park United Reserves 2-1, Ben Liu hitting the only goal for Park.

Fishtoft Reserves were beaten 1-0 at home by Sibsey, Ashley Jackson hitting the winning goal.

