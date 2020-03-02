BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week's action...

The Boston Saturday Football League was again hit by bad weather with only the one game in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division going ahead.

Pointon hosted Fishtoft, and it was the home side who took all the points in a 3-1 victory.

In Division One Billinghay Athletic beat local rivals Woodhall Spa 1-0 to give them three welcome points.

Division Two saw Coningsby Reserves take all the points as they entertained Skegness Town A, winning the game 5-1.

Josh Whittam opened the scoring for Skegness with a penalty, but after that Coningsby took over the game with goals from Carl Blackburn, Charlie Stapleton, Brandon Rylett, who scored two, and a own goal.

Woodhall Spa United Reserves versus Wyberton Reserves was the only surviving game in Division Three.

In a very close match with few chances it was the home team that took their opportunity to claim a 1-0 victory.

Two games in the Willoughby Cup quarter-final saw Benington beat Park United 5-2.

Jimmy Harris hit both goals for Park and, in the other game, Skegness Town Reserves beat Old Leake 3-0.