Carre’s into national final

Carre’s Grammar School’s under 16 footballers have booked their place in a national final.

The team, who are also in the quarter-finals of the county cup, progressed to the final of the ESFA Premier League Elite Schools’ National Cup - a competition where teams are allowed to field as many Premier League or Football League academy players as they like with no restrictions.

Carre’s are waiting to discover who their opponents will be from the other semi, which is between a side from Bromley, Kent, and Shropshire’s Thomas Telford School, who beat the Sleaford side in last season’s quarters.

Trinity School Carlisle stood in the way of Carre’s and their place in the final.

After staying over the previous night the two sides met in blustery conditions, with both teams striking the post and the hosts seeing a player dismissed before extra time was needed.

Again the two teams couldn’t be separated, with penalties deciding who would move into the final.

But Carre’s were confident after plenty of practice, converting all five spot kicks to win 5-3.

Prior to this contest, Carre’s had beaten Hull’s St Mary’s School 4-1 following a good second-half display.

Headteacher Nick Law said: “It is a great achievement from a wonderfully talented group of boys.

“For students, year 11 is a hard-working, important and stressful year as they work towards their GCSEs and this has been a welcome break and distraction for them.

“It has created a real buzz around the school and the whole community is proud of their success and rooting for them in the final.”

Head of sport and team manager James Offer added: “It is 10 years since we were last in a national final.

“We have a proud sporting record as a school and look forward to developing this further in what promises to be a great occasion for the school and its students.

“Rest assured, we will be doing everything that we can to help the boys fulfil their dreams for the season.”