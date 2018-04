Silverware is on the line as Coningsby Reserves and Pointon Reserves meet in a cup final this evening.

The two Boston Saturday League sides will meet in the final of the Main Ridge Take-Away Reserve Cup, held at Boston Town’s DWB Stadium.

Kick off will be at 6.45pm, with the match official’s P. Revell, T. Baron, J. Harmer and fourth official J. Hudson.