Couzens hat-trick gives Sleaford Town derby day bragging rights at Boston Town

George Couzens grabbed a hat-trick as Sleaford Town claimed derby day bragging rights at Boston Town.

The hosts handed starts to new signings Kofi Ross and Jordan Smith, but it was the visitors who opened the scoring.

George Couzens Picture: David Dawson EMN-181223-115119002

Brad Hockin was on target in the 39th minute to give the Greens a half time lead and Couzens doubled the advantage four minutes after the re-start.

Former Sleaford striker Liam Tunstall gave the Poachers hope as he reduced the arrears in the 53rd minute.

But with 13 minutes to go Couzens grabbed his second of the day to restore the two-goal lead, completing his hat-trick late on.