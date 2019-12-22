Derby test awaits for beleaguered Sleaford Town

It was another tough day at the office for Sleaford Town on Saturday as the United Counties League strugglers were hammered at high-flying Holbeach United.

Town were beaten 9-0, with Jonny Lockie bagging a hat-trick, Josh Ford a double, and solo goals from Jonathan Fairweather, Adam Jackson and sub Michael Frew.

The depleted Green Army have now conceded 83 goals in their 16 UCL matches this season and are 16 points adrift of fourth-bottom Cogenhoe without a point.

Next up for Town is the traditional Christmas derby with Boston Town at Eslaforde Park on Saturday, and player-manager Jamie Shaw can expect no favours.

Boston Town boss Gary Edgley has nothing but respect for Shaw, but will not want to be the first side this season to drop points against Sleaford.

Shaw has worked hard to keep the club going this season, filling in several positions, including goalkeeper and full-back, after losing players in the summer.

“I’ve got complete respect for Jamie and everything he’s doing at Sleaford Town,” said Poachers manager Edgley.

“We were training in Sleaford and he came over for a chat.

“He’s a really nice guy and he’s working really hard for that club.

“Obviously, they’re in trouble at the bottom of the table and, as much as I like Jamie and what he’s doing, we have to be professional.

“We need to treat it like any other game and try to win three points.”