FA Cup: Sleaford Town drawn at home to AFC Mansfield

Sleaford Town will face AFC Mansfield in the FA Cup run next month following Friday’s draw.

Town were drawn at home to the Northern Counties East League side in the extra preliminary round tie on Saturday, August 10.

The winners of that tie will then travel to Radford or Heanor in the preliminary round two weeks later.

In the FA Vase, Sleaford face a short trip to UCL Division One side Bourne Town in the first qualifying round on August 31.

In the meantime, Town continue their preparations for the new United Counties League campaign this evening (Wednesday).

Jamie Shaw’s side host Lincolnshire League side Hykeham Town at Eslaforde Park in their second pre-season friendly of the season following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Skegness Town.

The schedule continues with more Lincolnshire League opposition next Wednesday, July 24 at Nettleham and then host the newly-form second team Sleaford Town rangers on Saturday, July 27.

Town then entertain East Midlands Counties League side Rainworth Miners Welfare on Tuesday, July 30.