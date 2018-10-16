FA Vase: Sleaford Town denied by last-gasp equaliser

Sleaford Town were handed a fixture they could have done without as a last-gasp equaliser denied them an FA Vase win on Saturday.

Hosting United Counties League rivals Peterborough Northern Star, Town led 2-1 and seemed to be heading for the second round.

But failure to clear a long throw-in allowed sub Jermaine Wilson to bundle in a 92nd-minute equaliser, forcing a replay tonight (Tuesday).

The stormforce gusts blowing straight down the pitch at Eslaforde Park ruined prospects of a technically good spectacle for the crowd.

Yet it all looked good for the hosts when they hit the front within seven minutes.

Good work from Machin, Millard and Hayden released George Couzens into the box to drive a low shot into the corner of the net.

But Northern Star drew level midway through the first half from a quick break.

Town’s risky offside trap allowed winger Matthew Barber to break into the box and his cross-shot was assisted into the corner of the net by the wind.

The home side managed to get themselves back in front before the break when Charlie Ward headed home a Luke Hollingworth corner.

The game remained that way until Peterborough’s stoppage time equaliser forced extra time, and a further 30 minutes in the storm failed to separate the sides.

The winners of the tie have been handed a trip to Essex Senior Premier League side Redbridge in round two.

Town turn their focus back to league action on Saturday when they head to second-bottom Wellingborough Whitworth (ko 3pm).