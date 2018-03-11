Football festival comes home to Sleaford for 2018

The Fairplay Football Festival returns to Sleaford next month, celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

The festival is open to youth and community groups across Lincolnshire, and will take place at the festival’s original home of Carre’s Grammar School on Wednesday, April 11 from 9.30am.

The day will be a mixture of qualifying rounds in the morning leading to the knockout stages in the afternoon, and will be run in four categories: Under 19 Boys; Under 16 Mixed; Under 14 Mixed and Under 12 Mixed.

The tournament is free with qualifying teams given the chance to represent Lincolnshire at the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs Five-a-side finals in Manchester in June.

Team entries close on Wednesday, March 28 with limited places in each age group and demand is expected to be high.

Dave Sampher, sports development manager with Children’s Services, said: “Over the decade the festival has evolved, with the addition of new competition groups, more learning and taster activities to try and get even more young people involved.

“Last year more than 200 players took part, making the day immense. It’s a fantastic opportunity to test yourself against other youth teams in the county, or at the very least have a great team-building experience with your mates.”

The best way to get involved is to get down to your nearest Positive Futures football sessions and chat with the coaches to get more information. Details on all the current sessions can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/young-people/positive-futures/sport-and-activity-programmes

Or if you are part of a youth group or community project in Lincolnshire, email positivefutures@lincolnshire.gov.uk for an entry pack.