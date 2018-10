A football programme collectors’ fair will be held in the county next month.

The event will be held at Lincoln City’s Travis Perkins suite on Sunday, November 4.

Pictured is a Boston FC v Sutton programme from 1925.

The event begins at 11am. Admission is free.

Organiser Steve Harding is always keen to hear from people who would like to add to his collection.

He can be contacted at steven.harding50@ntlworld.com