Friskney clinched promotion to the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division at the expense of Woodhall Spa United.

In the final game of the Boston Saturday League season, Friskney had to beat Fosdyke to secure top-flight football next season.

Friskney stood up to the challenge and won the Division One contest 5-1, their goals coming from Greg Brown (two), Jeremy Brown, Victor Sibert and Ryan Appleton.

The three points moved them above Woodhall.

Fosdyke’s consolation came from Ash Davis.