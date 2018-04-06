From Down Under to Wembley - former Sleaford man Sean makes epic trip to see Lincoln City in cup final

An Imps super fan who grew up in Sleaford is making an epic 10,808-mile trip to see his beloved Lincoln City play at Wembley.

Sean Wattam was raised in Sleaford but has spent the last 26 years living in Melbourne, Australia.

For his 50th birthday present his wife and his parents, who still live locally, have treated him to a flight back to Blighty and tickets to his dream come true - Lincoln City in the final of the EFL Checkatrade Trophy.

Sean said: “We come over to visit family every few years, but then Lincoln City got into the final and I have come over for the week.

“Five of us are going down to London on Saturday - mum and dad - John and Gill Wattam, my Aunty Wendy Cummings and her partner Billy Reddish. Then I will fly home on Monday.”

Sean, who works for a company doing scientific research for health cures, became a Lincoln supporter when he was just five, going to Sincil Bank with his dad and Uncle Den.

He said: “Then I went to university and emigrated aged 24 in 1997 and I got more interested in them despite being on the other side of the world. It got easier with the Internet and I follow the Stacey West blog and other sites. I watched them play Port Vale in December.”

With the last excitement being the play-offs under keith Alexander, he had imagined this latest run of form would be a flash in the pan, but feels the team have the right management and backing to go far.

Sean said: “People back home think I’m crazy, but a couple of mates watched the Macclesfield match streamed to my friend’s TV theatre room and they both fell in love with Lincoln and one of them has put a bet on them. My son supports Liverpool and they follow premier league sides from Australia but Lincoln is his second team.”

The family are making a proper day of it, going for a hospitality package in the Atrium and now eagerly await match day.