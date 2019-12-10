Fulbeck United FC up to second in Premier

Fulbeck United carried on with their fine form with a 4-1 home win against Wyberton Reserves.

Goals from Tom Wilkinson (two), Ben Pollard and Sam Buchan lifted Fulbeck to second in Boston Saturday League Premier.

Billinghay Athletic, still looking for their first win of the season in Division One, felt they should have taken all the points against Eagle United, but were beaten 3-2.

Pointon Reserves were beaten 2-0 by Horncastle Town Reserves, Jake O’Callaghan bagging a brace.

In Division Three, Digby went down 4-2 against Benington Reserves.

In the Willoughby Cup, Ruskington Rovers got the better of Division Two side Freiston, beating them 6-1.

A hat-trick from Jac Wright were supported by Wes Greenwood’s double and a Sam Jackson strike.

Selected fixtures (December 14):

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2pm) – Ruskington Rovers v Fulbeck United.

Workforce Unlimited Division One – Pointon Res v Billinghay Ath.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two – Kirton Town Res v Caythorpe, Northgate Olympic v Freiston.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three – Woodhall Spa United Res v Digby.