Fulbeck Utd miss chance to cut gap on Boston League leaders

Fulbeck United’s faltering challenge suffered another dent in a decimated Boston Saturday League schedule on Saturday.

United’s trip to Coningsby was the only match which saw the light of day as yet more pre-weekend rain deluges saw every other match postponed.

For the second week running, Fulbeck had the chance to close the gap on the Premier Division leaders, but once again the second-placed side fluffed their lines.

After a 3-0 defeat to Ruskington the previous week, United went down to the only goal of the game at Coningsby for back-to-back defeats, having lost just one of their first 10 fixtures.

The result keeps them eight points behind Spilsby, and on Saturday they head to Pointon for a 2pm kick-off.

Selected results –

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 1-0 Fulbeck United.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic P-P Woodhall Spa United.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Skegness Town A P-P Northgate Olympic.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby P-P Boston College Reserves.

Selected Fixtures (Dec 28) –

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2pm): Pointon v Fulbeck United.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Horncastle Town Res v Billinghay Ath; Swineshead Institute v Pointon Res.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby v Park United Res.