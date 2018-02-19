Goal-hungry Fulbeck United close the gap as Pointon beaten

In the Boston Saturday League, Pointon saw their commanding lead cut at the top of the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division when they were beaten 2-1 at Old Leake.

Closest challengers Fulbeck United took full advantage as they travelled to Wyberton Reserves looking to keep up their good form.

United put 11 past the home side, with Paul Crampton hitting five goals, Nick Bates and Michael Cliffe both scoring doubles, and Alex Hales and Ben Light also on target.

Pointon still lead by six points with a game in hand over Fulbeck.

Elsewhere on the Premier, Ruskington Rovers went down to a heavy 5-0 defeat at Skegness Town Reserves, and Billinghay Athletic lost 3-0 at home to Spilsby Town.

In Division One, Pointon Reserves and Swineshead Institute Reserves shared eight goals in a high-scoring 4-4 draw.

Northgate Olympic’s hopes of promotion from Division Three took a jolt when they were beaten 7-4 at home by Spalding Harriers, while Digby lost 1-0 ay home to Fosdyke Reserves.

Fixtures – Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.15pm): Billinghay Athletic v Benington, Fulbeck United v Skegness Town Reserves, Ruskington Rovers v Fishtoft.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe v Fosdyke.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby v Spalding Harriers, Northgate Olympic v Eagle United.

BB Insure Willoughby Shield, round two (KO 1.45pm): Coningsby Res v Pointon Res.