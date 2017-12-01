Search

Greens seek upset

The latest local sports news.
The latest local sports news.

Sleaford Town will be hoping to turn the United Counties League Premier Division table upside down.

On Saturday they host second-placed Leicester Nirvana.

And victory would be a real coup for the Greens who finished the weekend second-bottom in the standings.

The highflying Nirvana have hit a recent slump, having only won one of their past six league games, but that was a 6-2 thrashing of Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Kick off at Eslaforde Park will be at 3pm.

It is the first of a home double, with Desborough the visitors the following Saturday.

On Saturday Town suffered a 3-2 defeat at Kirby Muxloe.

Liam Harris and George Couzens were on target for the away side, who saw Simon Bolland dismissed in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.