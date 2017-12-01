Greens seek upset

Sleaford Town will be hoping to turn the United Counties League Premier Division table upside down.

On Saturday they host second-placed Leicester Nirvana.

And victory would be a real coup for the Greens who finished the weekend second-bottom in the standings.

The highflying Nirvana have hit a recent slump, having only won one of their past six league games, but that was a 6-2 thrashing of Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Kick off at Eslaforde Park will be at 3pm.

It is the first of a home double, with Desborough the visitors the following Saturday.

On Saturday Town suffered a 3-2 defeat at Kirby Muxloe.

Liam Harris and George Couzens were on target for the away side, who saw Simon Bolland dismissed in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.