Greens want away success

Sleaford Town will be looking to rediscover their winning touch as they travel to face sixth-place Oadby on Saturday.

The Greene were beaten 5-1 at home by runaway United Counties League Premier Division leaders Daventry at the weekend, their sixth defeat in seven contests.

And they will be hoping the tide can turn as they head to Freeway Park.

The Poachers had put together a three-game winning streak before their 5-2 drubbing at Leicester Nirvana this week, and Jamie Shaw’s side will be hoping they can inflict more misery upon their hosts.

However, in order to do so the Greens will have to overcome their travel sickness, having recorded one draw and six defeats from their past seven away days.

Their last victory on the road was the 6-0 Knockout Cup hammering of Holwell Sports in August.

Lewis Leslie handed Daventry a 22nd-minute lead at Eslaforde Park on Saturday, Will Arnold adding a brace for the Purple Army. Substitutes Jason Turner and Liam Boath also got in on the act.

Sleaford’s consolation came from Bradley Hockin’s penalty in the 76th minute, as the Greens were trailing 4-0.