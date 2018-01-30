High-flying Pointon FC and Fulbeck FC crash out of cup

There was no cup joy for our Boston Saturday League sides in the third round of the Sharman Burgess Cup last weekend.

Runaway Premier Division leaders Pointon were edged out 1-0 at home to Swineshead Institute, while Ruskington Rovers were heavily beaten, 5-2, by Benington.

And second-placed Premier Division side Fulbeck fell to a cup shock as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Division One outfit Skegness United.

In Division One, Pointon Reserves also slipped to defeat, 3-1 against in-form JFC Seniors who made it six straight league wins.

But struggling Caythorpe managed to pull off a great 6-1 away win in Division Two - only their second of the season - at Coningsby Reserves.

Division Three side Boston College Reserves had a good 5-2 victory at Digby, while Northgate Olympic ran away with a 7-1 win over Leverton Reserves to move within seven points of leaders Skegness Town A.

Fixtures (Feb 3) –

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.15pm): Billinghay Athletic v Skegness Town Reserves, Fulbeck United v Railway Athletic, Ruskington Rovers v Spilsby Town, Swineshead Institute v Pointon.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby v Mareham United.

BB Insure Willoughby Shield, round one (KO 1.45pm): Pointon Reserves v Old Dons Reserves.

Grantham Sunday League results –

Coop Funeral Care Charity Shield Round Two: Osbournby Rangers 0-4 AFC Earlsfield; FC Genes 3-4 Rippingale and Folkingham; White Horse 2-4 Nobody Inn Athletic (AET).

Arion Premier Division: The Green Man 3-3 Helpringham Rovers.

Arion Division One: Bottesford 0-2 The Royal Queen; Ingoldsby 4-0 Ancaster.

Fixtures (Feb 4) –

Arion Premier Division: Osbournby Rangers v Helpringham Rovers; The Green Man v Rippingale and Folkingham.

Arion Division One: Ancaster v Nobody Inn Athletic Res; The Royal Queen v Pointon Sunday; White Horse v Bottesford.