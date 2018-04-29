League searching for new secretary

The Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League is still in need of a league secretary for next season.

The duties are mainly secretarial, consisting of preparation of the agenda and the minutes of the monthly management committee meetings and dealing with correspondence.

Football experience is not necessary, but computer literacy is essential, together with good communication skills.

The position does attract a honorarium.

Interested persons should write to league chairman Roger Gell at 14 Ash Drive, Kirton, PE20 1XQ, email roger.a.gell@googlemail.com or telephone 01205 723381.