All three scheduled Lincs League matches have fallen foul of the weather conditions.

Skegness Town versus Horncastle Town and Louth Town versus Immingham Town have both been postponed.

Ruston Sports have been clearing snow from their 3G pitch in a bid to get tomorrow’s contest against Sleaford Sports Amateurs played, but that has also fallen foul of the conditions.

Nettleham, Wyberton, Grimsby Borough Academy and Brigg Town DS were all without fixtures this weekend.