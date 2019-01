Today’s matches:

Lincolnshire League: Cleethorpes Town Res v Brigg Town CIC, Louth Town FC v Lincoln United Development Squad, Nettleham v Ruston Sports, Wyberton v Gainsborough Trinity Res, Horncastle Town v Immingham Town (KO 3pm), Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Grimsby Borough Res (KO 3pm).

All matches kick off at 2pm unless otherwise stated.