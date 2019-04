There are only two games in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire Football League today.

Lincoln Moorlands Railway have the opportunity to extend their five-point lead at the top of the table as second-place Brigg Town CIC were involved in last night’s county cup final.

They travel to face Cleethorpes Town Reserves.

In the other contest, the bottom two meet as Louth Town host Grimsby Borough Reserves.

The two sides are currently locked on 14 points.

Both games will kick off at 3pm.