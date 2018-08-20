LINCS LEAGUE: Round-up

Jamie Lamming looks at Saturday’s action...

Lincoln United Reserves set the pace on the opening weekend of the Lincolnshire Football League season with a scoreline which will certainly catch the eye of many of their rivals.

Cleethorpes Town and Gainsborough Trinity also took maximum points, whilst Horncastle and Brigg shared the spoils in an entertaining encounter on The Wong.

The game between Louth and Immingham was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

Jimmy Snee’s Gainsborough Trinity Reserves took no time to settle into life in the Lincs League.

He found his side 3-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Geno Robinson, Ashley Mcewan and Zach Casburn.

AlthoughWyberton were much-improved second half the damage was done and Trinity could go home happy with their opening days display.

It took just six minutes for Brigg Town to open their account in the Lincs League as Cameron Hill tapped in from close range.

It took Horncastle almost an hour to reply but it was worth the wait when Chris Johnson levelled the proceedings with a sweetly-struck volley.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the final 30 minutes, but neither could find that decisive winner to take all three points.

Lincoln United Reserves recorded the biggest win of the opening weekend hitting a Grimsby Borough second string for five goals with no reply.

Goals from Callum Foster, Jack Wilkinson and Kane Hutchinson (two) gave their side a comfortable 4-0 lead at the half way stage.

Callum Gray added a fifth in the second period to round off a faultless day at the office for The Whites.

Grimsby Borough will look to put this defeat behind them and bounce back away at Wyberton next weekend.

Spalding United Development were beaten 4-1 at home by Cleethorpes Town Reserves.

Jack Boswell gave the visiors the lead from the spot just 15 minutes into the game.

An own goal shortly before half time saw the young Tulips draw level, but a second half double from Connor Southern put Cleethorpes in full control.

Joe Stuart scored at fourth in added time to wrap up all three points to make it a solid opening day win for The Owls.

Results: Gainsborough Trinity Reserves 3 Wyberton 0; Brigg Town CIC 1 Horncastle Town 1; Lincoln United Reserves 5 Grimsby Borough Reserves 0; Spalding United Reserves 1 Cleethorpes Town Reserves 4.