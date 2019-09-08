Lincs League: Sleaford Town Rangers earn point at Wyberton

Sleaford Town Rangers continued their encouraging start to life in the Lincolnshire Football League with a point at unbeaten Wyberton,

Ben Rushen struck 10 minutes after the break to earn Rangers a 1-1 draw to sit ninth with four points from as many matches.

On Saturday they head to bottom side Lincoln United Development who have yet to pick up a point this season.

Grantham and District Saturday League results –

League Shield: FC Osbournby Rangers lost to Nobody Inn Athletic Res (walkover); Pointon Sunday 4-10 Ancaster Salmons; Ropsley FC 10-1 Grapes; Colsterworth Sports and Social Club 1-6 Ancaster Athletic Rams.

Fixtures (September 15) –

League Shield: Ancaster Salmons v Colsterworth Sports and Social Club; FC Osbournby Rangers v Ancaster Athletic Rams; Grapes v Pointon Sunday; Harrowby Athletic v Ropsley.