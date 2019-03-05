Northgate Olympic close in on Boston Saturday League title

Pointon gave themselves a chance of avoiding the drop with a vital win in Boston and District Saturday League Premier on Saturday.

The villagers secured only their fourth win of the season by grabbing the only goal of the game at fellow strugglers Swineshead Institute.

It left them second-bottom, but in a three-way tie of teams, all on 13 points.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Fulbeck’s hopes of a top-two finish behind champions Spilsby all but ended with a surprise 6-1 defeat to Old Leake in their penultimate match of the season.

In Division One, Woodhall Spa had a comfortable 6-0 win at Pointon Reserves.

Billinghay Athletic also conceded six against Horncastle Town Reserves, with goals from Max Gowshall (two), Michael Harness (two), Jack Baxter and Robert Rawdon.

Northgate Olympic now need just four points from their final three matches to win the Division Three title.

While Bull Athletic were securing promotion with a 3-1 win over Woodhall Spa Reserves in their final match, the Sleaford side beat promotion rivals Boston College Reserves 3-2, at home, to stay just three points off top spot with three games in hand.

Digby finished all square with Mareham at 3-3.

Fixtures (March 9) –

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Pointon v Wyberton Res, Swineshead Institute v Ruskington Rovers.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Park United v Billinghay Athletic.

Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, quarter-finals (KO 2pm): Northgate Olympic v Fosdyke, Spilsby Town v Fulbeck United.