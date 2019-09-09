PHOTO GALLERY: Northgate Olympic v Kirton Town Reseves

Northgate Olympic claimed a big win at the expense of Kirton Town Reserves on Saturday.

The Boston Saturday League Division Two contest saw Northgate win 9-2.

Northgate Olympic (red) v Kirton Reserves (yellow). Chris Hipkiss (red), Jack Reeson (yellow)

David Dawson was there to capture the action...

Northgate Olympic (red) v Kirton Reserves (yellow). Liam Kishere (red), Jack Reeson (yellow)

Northgate Olympic (red) v Kirton Reserves (yellow). Kenny Smith (red), Martin Durrant (yellow)

Northgate Olympic (red) v Kirton Reserves (yellow). Liam Kishere (red),.

Northgate Olympic (red) v Kirton Reserves (yellow). Jordon Parker (red), Martin Durrant (yellow)

Northgate Olympic (red) v Kirton Reserves (yellow). Monty Savanhu (red), Chris Chapman (yellow)