PHOTO GALLERY: Ruskington Rovers v Mareham United

Photos by David Dawson

Ruskington Rovers met Mareham United in the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup on Saturday.

Ruskington Rovers 4 Mareham United 1.

The hosts ran out 4-1 winners thaks to Mitchell Gorman (two), Sam Jackson and Matt Leonard.

