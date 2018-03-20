Pointon Reserves suffer semi-final shock

Boston Saturday League Division One outfit Pointon Reserves suffered a cup shock as they were thumped 5-1 by Division Three side Skegness Town A in the BB Insure Willoughby Shield semi-finals.

Town will meet Railway Athletic Reserves in the final after their 3-1 win at Swineshead Institute Reserves.

In one of only two games played in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, Billinghay Athletic were beaten 3-1 by Old Leake.

In Division Three, Northgate Olympic went down 2-0 at Fosdyke Reserves, Ash Davis scoring both goals, and Digby were edged out 2-1 at Old Doningtonians Reserves.

Results:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fulbeck United v Spilsby Town - abandoned, Leverton SFC P-P Pointon, Old Leake 3-1 Billinghay Athletic, Ruskington Rovers P-P Coningsby.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Colsterworth P-P Caythorpe.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Fosdyke Reserves 2-0 Northgate Olympic, Old Doningtonians Reserves 2-1 Digby.

BB Insure Willoughby Shield, semi-finals: Skegness Town A 5-1 Pointon Reserves 1.

Fixtures for March 24:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Ruskington Rovers v Leverton SFC, Swineshead Institute v Fulbeck United.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Pointon Reserves v Skegness United.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe v Wyberton A.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby v Eagle United.

BB insure Willoughby Cup, round two (KO 2pm): Spilsby Town v Billinghay Athletic.

BB Insure Willoughby Cup, quarter-final (KO 2pm): Woodhall Spa United v Pointon.

Grantham Sunday League fixtures (March 25) –

The Arion Division One Cup semi-final: White Horse v The Black Dog.

The Arion Premier Division: FC Osbournby Rangers v FC Genes; Nobody Inn Athletic v Helpringham Rovers; AFC Earlsfield v The Green Man.

The Arion Division One: Bottesford v Ancaster; Pointon Sunday v Nobody Inn Athletic Res; The Royal Queen v Ingoldsby.