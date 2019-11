Sleaford Town return to action on Saturday after a 17-day gap when they travel to eighth-placed Wellingborough Town.

Town’s attempts to host Anstey Nomads fell victim to the rain for the second Saturday running, as the game re-arranged from the previous weekend was scuppered by a waterlogged Eslaforde Park pitch.

Jamie Shaw’s fledgling side are without a point from 10 league matches this season.

A Lincolnshire Senior Trophy quarter-final at Blackstones then follows on Wednesday (ko 7.45pm).